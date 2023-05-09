RAB arrests 4 Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya members in Sylhet

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four members of the militant organisation Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Barashala area of Sylhet.

They were arrested on Monday night, said the media wing of RAB-9 on Tuesday.

Abdullah Maymoon, shura member of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and head of Dawati Branch is among the four arrested.

According to RAB, all four militants were trained in the mountains.

On the basis of intelligence, a team of RAB-9 arrested the militants by conducting raids in Barashala area of Sylhet airport police station overnight.

The media wing of RAB-9 has said that detailed information will be disclosed during a press briefing at RAB-9 Sylhet headquarters Tuesday.