RAB arrests 4 of a gang who looted at least 300 in Dhaka airport area

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four members of a gang, including the ring leader, who looted at least 300 people in the last 15 years in Dhaka airport area.

Ring leader Amir was arrested a few times previously but got out from jail on bail and continued his antics. He is accused in at least 15 cases related to looting.

The four were arrested from the capital's Airport and Kadomtoli police station area on Saturday night.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB, disclosed these information at a press conference organised at the RAB Media Center in Karwan Bazar on Sunday (2 October).

He said the members of the 'Oggyan Party' used to target ordinary passengers and customers at the airport, railway station, bus stand, bank quarters.

On 2 September, an expatriate arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Kuwait. He was targeted by the gang members.

On the way from Dhaka to Bogra, the gang knocked the expatriate unconscious and robbed him of all his belongings. The victim expatriate filed a case in this regard.

Following the case, RAB increased surveillance in airport and surrounding areas. A team of RAB-1 arrested Amir and his associates Saturday night based on CCTV footage from various places of the capital including the airport and got information from eyewitnesses as well, said the RAB official.

He also informed that preliminary investigation revealed that there are around 10 members in this gang.

They have been impersonating returnees with passports and luggage at airport terminals for the past 15 years to target people coming from abroad.

The gang targeted foreign returnees who had no relatives or cars waiting at the airport, said Khandker Al Moin. They would tactfully exchange greetings with the expatriate and introduce them as close relatives to other members of the circle.

Later, pretending to hail from the same area they would persuade him to go with them.

They used to book bus tickets together and start their journey. During the journey, the gang members used to trick the victims into unconsciousness by feeding them biscuits laced with sedatives, said the RAB director.

The gang would then take the luggage token from the unconscious person and get down at the next station with all his belongings.

