RAB arrests 4 of a gang who looted at least 300 in airport area

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four members of an "Ogyan party" who were involved in duping and looting at least 300 people – ordinary passengers and expatriates – in the Dhaka airport area in the last 15 years. 

The ring leader Amir Hossain was arrested a few times previously but got out of jail on bail and continued his racket. He is accused in at least 15 cases related to looting. 

The other members of the gang are Liton Mia alias Milton, Abu Bakar Siddique Parvez, and Jakir Hossain. 

The twisters were arrested from the capital's Airport and Kadamtali police station areas on Saturday night, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB, in a press conference at the RAB Media Center in Karwan Bazar on Sunday. 

Khandaker Al Moin said the members of the "Ogyan Party" used to target ordinary passengers and expatriates who returned from abroad at the airport, railway station, and bus stand areas.

The ring leader Amir Hossain, who is a restaurant worker, used to run the game by pretending to be an expatriate who just returned to the country. Carrying a passport and a suitcase in hand, he used to look for returnees or ordinary passengers, he said. 

After locating the prey, Amir would befriend him/her through conversation and at one point, he would offer a joint ride to the victims on a microbus driven by his associate or on a bus, the RAB official said. 

On the way, they would sedate the victims with drugs or by other means and loot all their belongings (money, gold or other valuables), Moin said.     

On 2 September, an expatriate, who arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Kuwait, was targeted by the gang members. 

On the way from Dhaka to Bagura, the gang knocked the expatriate unconscious and robbed him of all his belongings. The victim later filed a case in this regard. 

Following the case, RAB increased surveillance in Dhaka airport and its surrounding areas. A team of RAB-1 arrested Amir and his associates on Saturday night based on CCTV footage from various places of the capital including the airport and got information from eyewitnesses as well, said the RAB official. 

According to preliminary investigation, there are around 10 members in this gang, he said. 

Arrested Amir Hussain works in a restaurant in the airport area. Under the guise of the profession, he formed a circle of fraudsters. And Liton Mia has been involved with the gang for six years. He is the driver of the vehicle. 

Siddique, another member of the circle, is originally a gold trader. He used to buy and sell the looted gold. And Zakir used to sell the looted goods, said the RAB official.

