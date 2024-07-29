RAB, DMP arrest 392 people for alleged involvement in violence during quota protests

At least 392 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in nationwide drives for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the quota reform protests.

In the past 24-hours, RAB arrested 334 people across the country on allegations of creating unrest during the quota reform movement.

During the crackdown by RAB, 83 people were arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

Meanwhile, DMP arrested another 58 people, bringing the total number of arrestees to 2,822, on the same grounds.

At least 10,000 people have been arrested across the country in last 11 days over the violence centring quota reform movement by students.