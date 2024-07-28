DMP, RAB arrest 532 people in a single day on charges of violence during quota protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 02:25 pm

Related News

DMP, RAB arrest 532 people in a single day on charges of violence during quota protests

Among the arrestees, 77 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 02:25 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

At least 532 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the last 24-hours for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes during quota reform protests.

At least 304 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during violent clashes amid quota reform protests.

Among the arrestees, 77 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 228 more people have been arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the last 24-hours for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently, bringing the total number of arrestees to 2,764.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of DMP ADC KN Niyoti Roy confirmed the matter today (28 July).

"These people have been arrested in 229 cases filed with different police stations of the capital," the ADC said.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Rapid Action Battalion / Quota protest arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

21h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos