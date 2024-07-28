DMP, RAB arrest 532 people in a single day on charges of violence during quota protests

At least 532 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the last 24-hours for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes during quota reform protests.

At least 304 more people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during violent clashes amid quota reform protests.

Among the arrestees, 77 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 228 more people have been arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the last 24-hours for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently, bringing the total number of arrestees to 2,764.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of DMP ADC KN Niyoti Roy confirmed the matter today (28 July).

"These people have been arrested in 229 cases filed with different police stations of the capital," the ADC said.