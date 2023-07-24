RAB arrests 3 including Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya Ameer from Munshiganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) say they have arrested three members of the militant group, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, including its Ameer, Md Anisur Rahman, from Munshiganj's Louhajang upazila early today.

The identities of the other operatives were not disclosed by the law enforcers.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team conducted a drive in Boronopara village in Louhajang upazila around 3am and arrested the three men, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's Legal and Media wing, said.

During the drive, the RAB team also recovered firearms and explosives from the alleged Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya operatives, he added.

Details are set to be disclosed at a media briefing at RAB's media centre in Dhaka at 11:30am.