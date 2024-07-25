RAB arrests 228 people for involvement in violence during quota protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 228 people for involvement in violence during quota protests

Among the arrestees, 55 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

TBS Report
25 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 02:50 pm
Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

At least 228 people have been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a nationwide drive for their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the violent clashes that took place between quota protesters and law enforcement agencies recently.

Among the arrestees, 55 people have been arrested in Dhaka city only, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director (ASP) of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

"We're arresting the suspects based on CCTV footages and secret information. Legal steps are underway against the arrestees," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, around 1,380 people were arrested in 154 cases filed with different police stations under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) over the last few days.

Top News

Bangladesh / arrests / Law and Order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos