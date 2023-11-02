RAB arrests 10 from Dhaka in connection with attack on cops in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:18 am

Related News

RAB arrests 10 from Dhaka in connection with attack on cops in Narayanganj

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:18 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 10 people from the capital Dhaka in connection with the recent attack on policemen in Araihajar Upazila of Narayanganj.

"They were arrested from a five-star hotel in Gulshan the capital,", RAB Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director Emran Hossain told The Business Standard on Thursday (2 November). 

RAB nabbed them following an operation, it added.

At least 20 people, including three policemen, were injured in a clash among BNP picketers, police and Awami League activists in Narayanganj on 31 October. The clashes took place in the Panchrukhi Bazar area of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Tuesday between 8:30am to 10:00am.

3 policemen hacked amid clash between BNP, AL activists in N’ganj

The three injured policemen are Inspector Humayun Kabir, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Matin and constable Md Nurul, confirmed Narayanganj Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain.

According to witnesses, a group of young men hurled bricks on two pick-up vans and vandalised those around 8:00am. Later, they set the two vehicles on fire.

Abu Al Yusuf Khan Tipu, member secretary of BNP, blamed Awami League men for the incident.

Witnesses said, BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession in the area. Later, they blocked the road after felling trees and burning tyres.

They allegedly vandalised two vehicles including a BRTC bus, passing through the area.

At the same time, a group of Awami League activists brought out a procession against the blockade, triggering a chase and counter-chase among the two groups.

The clash turned into a battlefield when police arrived and fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Top News

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

3h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

17h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

17h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

15h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

16h | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

19h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

1d | TBS World