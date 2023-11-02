RAB arrests 10 from Dhaka in connection with attack on cops in Narayanganj

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 10 people from the capital Dhaka in connection with the recent attack on policemen in Araihajar Upazila of Narayanganj.

"They were arrested from a five-star hotel in Gulshan the capital,", RAB Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director Emran Hossain told The Business Standard on Thursday (2 November).

RAB nabbed them following an operation, it added.

At least 20 people, including three policemen, were injured in a clash among BNP picketers, police and Awami League activists in Narayanganj on 31 October. The clashes took place in the Panchrukhi Bazar area of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Tuesday between 8:30am to 10:00am.

The three injured policemen are Inspector Humayun Kabir, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Matin and constable Md Nurul, confirmed Narayanganj Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain.

According to witnesses, a group of young men hurled bricks on two pick-up vans and vandalised those around 8:00am. Later, they set the two vehicles on fire.

Abu Al Yusuf Khan Tipu, member secretary of BNP, blamed Awami League men for the incident.

Witnesses said, BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession in the area. Later, they blocked the road after felling trees and burning tyres.

They allegedly vandalised two vehicles including a BRTC bus, passing through the area.

At the same time, a group of Awami League activists brought out a procession against the blockade, triggering a chase and counter-chase among the two groups.

The clash turned into a battlefield when police arrived and fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them.