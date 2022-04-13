RAB on alert to make Pahela Baishakh festival smooth and safe: DG

Bangladesh

UNB
13 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

RAB on alert to make Pahela Baishakh festival smooth and safe: DG

UNB
13 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:17 pm
RAB on alert to make Pahela Baishakh festival smooth and safe: DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken special measures ahead of Pahela Baishakh across the country, said Director General (DG) of the elite force Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Wednesday
 
"We have taken measures to eliminate any militant threat, even though there is nothing specific right now," said the RAB chief.
 
"Like previous year, special security arrangements have been taken on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.
 
After inspecting security arrangements in Ramna and surrounding areas, the hub of the festival, he said adding additional RAB forces will be there to avert any untoward incident
 
RAB strengthened intelligence vigilance to ensure overall security across the country ahead of the festival, he said.
 
Apart from Ramna Batamul, security arrangements have been boosted in Dhaka University, Rabindra Sarobor, Shilpakala Academy, BICC Bhaban, Nazrul Academy, Uttara ground and other places where the programmes of Pahela Baishakh are scheduled to be held, he said.
 
Check posts have been installed in TSC, Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Uddyan and Ramna Batamul while observation posts also set up for security reasons.
 
Alongside these, important venues will be swept through the bomb disposal unit and dog squad of RAB.
 
A commando team of RAB will be kept ready to tackle any sabotage activity or deal with any unwanted situation, he said.
 
The air wing team of RAB will patrol by helicopters to oversee the situation.
 
RAB will also take steps for cyber monitoring to check spread of rumour in social networking sites, he said.

Top News

Pahela Baishakh / RAB / RAB Chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

7h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

8h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

10h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

1h | Videos
Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

1h | Videos
Industry owners worried over 4-hour gas supply cut

Industry owners worried over 4-hour gas supply cut

1h | Videos
Restrictions on import of luxury goods

Restrictions on import of luxury goods

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research