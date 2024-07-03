Day 3 of quota reinstatement protest: Students statge demo at Shahbag

Dhaka University students hold a rally from the central library, making rounds around the campus before heading to Shahbag, pressing home their demands for the quota reinstatement for the third day on Wednesday, 3 July 2024. Photo: TBS/Md Belal Hossen.

The latest phase of the protest, against quota reinstatement for first and second-class government jobs, continued for the third day.

Students from various government universities, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, and Bangladesh Agricultural University, have continued their protest marches and highway blockades for the third consecutive day, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 quota cancellation circular.

Around 3,000 students from Dhaka University started a rally this afternoon at around 3pm from the central library and made its way through Kola Bhaban (DU fine arts building), Surja Sen Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, the Vice Chancellor's Residence, TSC, and Doel Chattar, before heading towards Shahbagh.

One of the protestors told The Business Standard that they would organise a sit-in protest at the Shahbagh intersection.

However, the protesting students have yet to make an official announcement on the location of the sit-in protest.

As students from seven affiliated colleges joined the DU students' rally, the number of protesters exceeded 5,000 by the time it reached Shahbag.

By 3:45pm, one side of the Shahbagh intersection came under a blockade, prompting a large deployment of law enforcement officials in the area.

Throughout the day, students from several public universities blocked different regional highways as part of their ongoing agitation.

Among them were Barisal University students who blocked the Dhaka-Patuakhali highway, Bangladesh Agricultural University students who blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh railway, Begum Rokeya University students who blocked the Dhaka-Rangpur highway at the Mordan intersection, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University students who blocked the Dhaka-Mirpur road, and Jahangirnagar University students who blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway. Meanwhile, Chittagong University students demonstrated at their main gate.

What students want: Students of Dhaka University held their latest protest against the reinstatement of quotas in recruitment for first- and second-class government jobs.

They demand cancellation of the quota system.

They want reinstatement of the 2018 law, which abolished freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

They want a committee to repair the quota system.

They want seats to be filled based on talent, not quota in instances the latter requirement doesn't produce enough candidates.

How quota system came about: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the quota in September 1972, at a time when the country was ravaged by war.

