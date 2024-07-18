Quota reform protests: Dhaka Residential Model College student killed in capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 05:58 pm

Quota reform protests: Dhaka Residential Model College student killed in capital

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 05:58 pm
Farhan Faiyaaz with his mother. Photo: Collected from Farhan&#039;s mother&#039;s Facebook post
Farhan Faiyaaz with his mother. Photo: Collected from Farhan's mother's Facebook post

A student of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) was killed during quota reform protests in the capital today (18 July).

A teacher of the school confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

The student's mother, Nazia Khan, also made a post on Facebook about the death.

"They killed my child Farhan Faiyaaz. He was not even 18 years old. I want justice for Farhan Faiyaz #justiceforFarhan. He was born on 12th September 2006. I want all of you to shout at the top of your lungs," she wrote. 

Nazia also shared a disturbing video of Farhan Faiyaaz's school mates carrying his dead body. 

The incident has shocked netizens. The Business Standard has not been able to independently verify where the death took place. 

Protesters from nearby colleges in Mohammadpur had been demonstrating in Dhanmondi-27 since morning. 

The protest was attacked by police and Chhatra League men.

Quota reform / Bangladesh

