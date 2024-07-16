Quota reform protesters drive Chhatra League activists away from rally point in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 04:30 pm
16 July, 2024, 04:30 pm

The clash took place in the city&#039;s Muradpur area. Photo: TBS
The clash took place in the city's Muradpur area. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Chhatra League and quota protesters clashed in the port city again today (16 July) around 3:30pm. 

The clash took place in the city's Muradpur area. The Business Standard reporter at the scene can confirm that at least 10-12 people were injured during the round of violence.  

The protestors were supposed to protest at 3:30pm at the city's Sholoshahar Station. 

But before noon, leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and other organisations took position in front of the railway station under the leadership of Nurul Azam Roni, former general secretary of the city unit of Chhatra League. 

After hearing about the BCL gathering, protesters instead began their rally in Muradpur.

Then around 3:30pm, the Chhatra League took out a procession there as well. Brickbats were thrown and homemade bombs were exploded. 

At one point, the Chhatra League retreated and fled.

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, coordinator of the ongoing quota reform movement in Chittagong University, said, "The agitators have taken up position in Muradpur because the Chhatra League has taken over our pre-arranged place. But they came to Muradpur and attacked the students. Later, in the face of students' anger, the BCL fled."

Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish police station, said additional police have been deployed at the scene. 

"We are trying to avoid conflict."

The Business Standard is trying to contact the relevant Chhatra League leaders.

Chattogram / Quota protest

