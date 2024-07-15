Quota reform protest begins at Raju Memorial, BCL plans 3pm counter event

Students protesting for the reform of the quota system in government jobs have gathered at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture for their scheduled demonstration to press forth their one-point demand and call for the retraction of the Prime Minister's recent remarks on the issue.

Claiming that the Prime Minister's comments were insulting, agitating students, including on the Dhaka University campus, announced a fresh protest today at 12pm after they demonstrated for around two hours last night.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement confirmed today's protest schedule at the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus through a digital poster.

Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement, also confirmed the matter in a video message shared on his social media handle.

He addressed the ongoing criticism regarding students allegedly referring to themselves as "Rajakar" (traitor) in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement at a press conference yesterday (14 July).

The Prime Minister had questioned the merit behind the demand to abolish the quota system, saying, "If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to grandchildren of Rajakars? That's my question, the countrymen's question."

Asif said, "I want to clarify the discourse about the slogan used by anti-quota protesters, which was 'Not you, not me, Rajakar! Rajakar!' However, The slogan has been distorted by ruling party student wing members. They have twisted it to claim that we called ourselves traitors by chanting 'Who're you, who am I, Rajakar! Rajakar!'

"This is a rumour being spread intentionally."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) last night announced that the student wing will hold a sit-in programme at 3pm today to protest against what they see as an insult to the spirit of the liberation war.

Last night, BCL President Saddam Hossain said, "From Monday, there will be no Razaka on the streets of Bangladesh. This is a clear directive to leaders in every district, city, university, and educational institution, those who seek to create anarchy or mock the martyrs will be dealt with on the streets."

Both events are scheduled to take place at the Raju Memorial Sculpture as announced.

BCL members allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the University of Chittagong, the Jahangirnagar University, and the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) during demonstrations in the early hours of Tuesday (15 July), the protesters have claimed. The attacks have left at least 6-9 people injured, according to sources.

This morning, the provost of Jahangirnagar University's Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall resigned from his post over the alleged attack on quota protestors at the university.

Earlier yesterday, anti-quota protesters submitted a memorandum to the president today, urging him to convene an emergency session of parliament within the next 24 hours to address "quota discrimination" with new laws or executive orders.

They also warned of intensified agitation if the case against "unidentified" students is not withdrawn within the same timeframe.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier this month after the HC on 5 June declared illegal the government circular that cancelled the quota for the children of freedom fighters.

The Appellate Division on 10 July issued a status quo on this judgement after hearing two separate pleas.

Sheikh Md Saifuzzaman, deputy attorney general of the High Court bench concerned, told TBS on Sunday that the Appellate Division has set the date for a hearing on 7 August. As a result, the HC judgement will not be effective for the time being.

What's in HC full verdict on quota reform

The High Court yesterday (14 July), in the full text of its 5 June verdict – centring the 2018 government circular that abolished the quota system, said keeping the 30% quota for children of freedom fighters was binding upon the judiciary and also the state machinery as the issue was already settled by the Appellate Division in 2013.

The violation of the Appellate Division judgement would be contemptuous, as mentioned in the full text released on Sunday (14 July).

Explaining to The Business Standard, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, "In 2012, there was a verdict by a division bench of the High Court to strictly follow the 30% freedom fighter quota. That ruling was upheld by the Appellate Division in 2013.

"The full verdict on the quota that the High Court released on Sunday [14 July_ stated that it had reinstated the quota based on the 2013 judgement of the Appellate Division, which is mandatory to follow.

"The High Court, in its full judgement, also said the government can reset the quota if it wants. This is the High Court's own observation," the attorney general further said.

In the full text, the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat said, "In 2012, another division bench of the High Court observed that the reservation of a 30% quota for the children of freedom fighters shall be followed strictly, and expunged the words 'if the quota cannot be filled up, the concerned post shall be kept vacant'."

In 2013, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court verdict, making it binding for the judiciary and all the other state machinery.

In the 5 June verdict, the HC ordered the quota for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters be restored and the quota reserved for districts, women, those with disabilities, tribes, minor races, and others be maintained.

"However," it added, "this judgement will not create any bar upon the respondents if they change, reduce, or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary. The respondents are at liberty to fill up the vacant post on the general merit list if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination."

The court referred to Article 111 and 112 of the Constitution to explain why the Appellate Division's 2013 ruling was binding for the judiciary.

Article 111 says, "The law declared by the Appellate Division shall be binding on the High Court Division, and the law declared by either division of the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts subordinate to it."

Article 112 says, "All authorities, executive and judicial, in the Republic shall act in aid of the Supreme Court."