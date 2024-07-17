Quota reform protest: Police checkpoints at all DU entrances, water cannons at TSC

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 02:55 pm

Quota reform protest: Police checkpoints at all DU entrances, water cannons at TSC

A group of students protesting against the varsity authority's decision to shut down all activities were dispersed by police during a protest rally in front of the university's VC Chattar

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Police have set up checkpoints at all entrances of Dhaka University (DU) to maintain peace and security in the university area.

Multiple water cannons, along with riot police, were seen on alert near the base of the Raju Memorial at the university.

A team of Dhaka University (DU) teachers have entered the vice chancellor's residence to talk about the decision regarding varsity closure taken during a syndicate meeting today.  

Prior to entering the VC's residence, they held a procession and took position in front of the Oporayejo Bangla in protest of the attacks on quota reform students.  

Meanwhile, a group of students protesting against the varsity authority's decision to shut down all activities were dispersed by police during a protest rally in front of the university's VC Chattar. 

As of now, the DU area is full of members of the police, RAB and BGB.

Here are all the latest developments as reported by our correspondents since 12pm:

2:53pm

A journalist of Channel S was injured in TSC as part of an exploded sound grenade hit him.

He said around 40-45 journalists were covering the developments when police exploded a sound grenade in front of them. 

2:47pm

Police held two from TSC. One of them has been identified as Aktar Hossain, a leader of Gano Odhikar.

2:40pm

Our correspondents have just reported hearing the sound of an explosion and bullet firing in front of the Ruqqaya hall. 

2:05pm

Police have set up a checkpoint in front of the Shahbag police station. Various affiliates of Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan unit have positioned themselves in front of the National Museum.

Police said the checkpoint has been set up in the morning to maintain peace and security in the university area.

Multiple water cannons, along with riot police, were seen on alert near the base of the Raju Memorial at the university.

1:30pm

Many students were seen leaving their halls after the authority's announcement of varsity closure. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

 

1:20pm

A team of Dhaka University (DU) teachers have entered the vice chancellor's residence to talk about the decision regarding varsity closure taken during a syndicate meeting today.  

Prior to entering the VC's residence, they held a procession and took position in front of the Oporayejo Bangla in protest of the attacks on quota reform students.  

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

1:10pm

Members of the police and RAB are not allowing anyone to enter the TSC area of Dhaka University.  

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

 

1pm

The DU campus is full of members of the police, RAB and BGB now, with students holding rallies and chanting slogans in small groups across the campus. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

12:30pm

Police dispersed a group of students protesting in front of VC Chattar against the DU  authorities' decision to shut down the campus indefinitely. 

Dhaka University / Quota protest

