Quota reform movement: What the SC status quo order means

The Supreme Court today (10 July) ordered a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgment to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first- and second-class government jobs.

What this means

An order of status quo is an interim order that directs the parties involved to maintain the existing state of affairs or the current position of a property or matter until further determination by the court.

What Attorney General AM Aminuddin said

Attorney General AM Aminuddin told reporters that as a result of the order of the Appellate Division, things will remain as they were.

"As a result of the order of the Appellate Division, things will remain as they were... The Appellate Division has issued a status quo in the judgment of the High Court on the freedom fighter quota of government employees."

He said there will no quota in accordance with the circular issued in 2018.

Lawyers have explained that this means the circular issued in 2018 canceling the quota of freedom fighters remains in force

What happened

In 2018, following nationwide protests against this quota system, a government circular cancelled the quota system for first- and second-class jobs.