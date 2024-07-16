Quota reform movement: 4 Jagannath University students shot

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Quota reform movement: 4 Jagannath University students shot

UNB
16 July, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:47 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Four students of Jagannath University were shot and wounded today (16 July) during demonstrations near the campus, demanding reform in quota system.

Some students brought out a protest procession from the university around 3:30 pm.

When they were marching towards Ray Saheb Bazar gunshots were fired from an alley, leaving four students wounded, said witnesses.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among them, Ferdous Ahmed and Anik, of Management Department, suffered serious injuries.

They injured were taken to National Medical College Hospital.

Kotwali zone ASP Nazrul said, "I have heard the news of the shooting. But we saw only one group marching. We did not see the attacker."

Dr Arif, in-charge of emergency department of National Medical College Hospital, said four bullet-hit students and one with stab injuries were brought to the hospital.

The students who sustained bullet wound were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the other injured student is receiving treatment at the hospital, he said.

Jagannath University / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

12h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

14m | Videos
Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

24m | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

59m | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1h | Videos