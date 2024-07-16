Quota reform movement: 4 Jagannath University students shot

Four students of Jagannath University were shot and wounded today (16 July) during demonstrations near the campus, demanding reform in quota system.

Some students brought out a protest procession from the university around 3:30 pm.

When they were marching towards Ray Saheb Bazar gunshots were fired from an alley, leaving four students wounded, said witnesses.

Among them, Ferdous Ahmed and Anik, of Management Department, suffered serious injuries.

They injured were taken to National Medical College Hospital.

Kotwali zone ASP Nazrul said, "I have heard the news of the shooting. But we saw only one group marching. We did not see the attacker."

Dr Arif, in-charge of emergency department of National Medical College Hospital, said four bullet-hit students and one with stab injuries were brought to the hospital.

The students who sustained bullet wound were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the other injured student is receiving treatment at the hospital, he said.