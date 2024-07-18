'No dialogue with bullets': Quota reform leaders refuse to sit with the government, say movement will continue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 04:16 pm

In a Facebook post, coordinator of the quota movement Hasnat Abdullah said, “No discussion through stepping onto blood.”

Student protesters in Dhanmondi 27 on Thursday, 27 July 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Student protesters in Dhanmondi 27 on Thursday, 27 July 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Leaders of the quota reform movement have refused to sit with the government for negotiation, saying the movement will continue till demands are met.

In a Facebook post, coordinator of the quota movement Hasnat Abdullah said, "No discussion through stepping onto blood."

Asif Mahmud, another movement leader, said, "There can be no dialogue with bullets. I would prefer death over this betrayal."

"On the one side, there are bullets. On the other, there is a call for dialogue. We can't sit for dialogue while stepping onto the blood of our brothers."

Earlier, leaders of the quota reform movement accused the government of driving the law and order situation of the country towards violence, saying that the movement was peaceful until the government's intervention.

Vowing that the movement will go on until the realisation of the demands. 

"We will continue our protests till we achieve our demands of reformation of the quota system, opening up the halls and campuses, making university campuses terror-free, withdrawing political forces from the campuses and punishment of the killers and attackers," said Asif Mahmud, another coordinator of the quota reform movement. 

"People of the country have encircled those who had tried to corner us. No conspiracy will be able to fail our movement," he added.

