Quota protests: A day of tension begins amid nationwide shutdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 08:14 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka awoke with apprehension, and a day of tension began as the students' platform for quota reform called for a 'complete shutdown' across the country on Thursday.

Rickshaws and CNG autos were seen plying the city streets, while the presence of public buses was thin, similar to other early morning scenarios.

A significant number of office vehicles were carrying officials as on regular days. However, some private sector employees mentioned they had started early.

Many of those travelling by rickshaws, CNG autos, and public transport were seen carrying their office ID cards.

No untoward incidents were reported in the first two hours after a night filled with rumours, particularly on social media, and some alleged arrests.

Police and members of other law enforcement agencies took positions in different parts of the city following violent clashes over the past two days, which left at least seven people injured.

Educational institutions remained closed indefinitely from Thursday, following orders from the concerned authorities.

Freedom fighters are scheduled to hold rallies today. Front organisations of the ruling party are also scheduled to 'keep sharp eyes' on the streets.

Anti-quota protest / Bangladesh

