Quota protests: 139 arrested in 11 cases in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 04:52 pm

Six cases were filed in Kotwali police station, four in Jalalabad police station and one in Dakkhin Surma police station

Courtesy: TBS
Police arrested 139 people including BNP and Jamaat activists in connection with the violence amid students' protests demanding reform in government job quota in Sylhet.

So far, police arrested 139 people till Saturday (27 July) morning in 11 cases filed over clashes, vandalism and arson attacks carried out during the students' demonstration for quota reform, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, deputy-commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (media).

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists were among the arrestees, he said.

The cases were filed for assaulting police, obstructing police from performing duties under the Explosives Substances Act and the Special Powers Act.

Six cases were filed in Kotwali police station, four in Jalalabad police station and one in Dakkhin Surma police station.

The cases were filed against 244 unnamed people and 16,015 named ones.

