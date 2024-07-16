Quota protesters insulting liberation war: Freedom fighters, their children in Munshiganj

Freedom fighters and their children have formed a human chain in Munshiganj, protesting the quota reform movement and accusing the protesters of insulting the liberation war and their contribution.

Muktijoddha Unit of Munshiganj district, Sadar Upazila Command and Muktijoddha Shontan Command jointly formed the human chain at the Liberation War Monument premises near the Super Market of Munshiganj town around 11:00am today (16 July).

Photo: TBS

Freedom fighters and their children from six upazilas of the district joined this human chain. The programme was presided over by Munshiganj district Muktijoddha Unit President and Sadar upazila chairman Anisuzzaman Anis.

Speakers at the human chain said they will not tolerate any insult to the liberation war and the achievements of freedom fighters.

"If needed, the quota protesters will be dealt with an iron hand," they added.