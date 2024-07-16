Quota protesters insulting liberation war: Freedom fighters, their children in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:46 pm

Related News

Quota protesters insulting liberation war: Freedom fighters, their children in Munshiganj

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Freedom fighters and their children have formed a human chain in Munshiganj, protesting the quota reform movement and accusing the protesters of insulting the liberation war and their contribution. 

Muktijoddha Unit of Munshiganj district, Sadar Upazila Command and Muktijoddha Shontan Command jointly formed the human chain at the Liberation War Monument premises near the Super Market of Munshiganj town around 11:00am today (16 July). 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Freedom fighters and their children from six upazilas of the district joined this human chain. The programme was presided over by Munshiganj district Muktijoddha Unit President and Sadar upazila chairman Anisuzzaman Anis.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speakers at the human chain said they will not tolerate any insult to the liberation war and the achievements of freedom fighters. 

"If needed, the quota protesters will be dealt with an iron hand," they added. 

 

Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

12m | Videos
Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

1h | Videos
Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

1h | Videos
New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

New finance minister will change British economy like chess pieces: BBC

4h | Videos