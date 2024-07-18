Quota protesters call for nationwide peaceful shutdown today, blame govt for current volatile situation

Students from from various educational institutions including Jagannath University, Dhaka College, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University participated in a mass procession organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Monday. Photos: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The central committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today (18 July) in a press release called for a peaceful "Complete Shutdown" across the country to push home their demand to reform the quota system and protests the attacks on student protesters.

In the press release, it urged all parents, teachers and citizens from all walks of life to join the movement for the safety of students.

"The shutdown will call for the closure of all offices. Roads and railways will be blocked. Ambulance, emergency transport and media transport will remain exempt from the shutdown. Media workers are urged to behave cooperatively," it concluded.

The body said the government had created the current situation by attacking peaceful movement. "Visible action for soulution from the government could pave the way for a solution."

The police, Border Guards Bangladesh and the Chhatra League were jointly attacking the "logical and fair" quota reform movement, it added.

"Although the student movement was spontaneous and peaceful…the government has tried to avoid liability with the students by putting the judiciary first. Later, under the guidance of the government, efforts are being made to violently suppress the movement through the law enforces and party goons," it said.

It mentioned that so far thousands of students had been injured and as many as seven had been killed during the demonstration.

"All universities and educational institutions are forcibly closed and students are forced to leave," it said, adding police had fired teargas and bullets, and thrown grenades in demonstrations in Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University and other campuses

"Police, RAB, BGB and SWAT jointly attacked the coffin procession in Dhaka University," it added.