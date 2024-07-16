Private univ students block different roads in Dhaka;

Students of Brac University takes position in front of their campus in Pragati Sarani. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hundreds of quota reform protesters from private universities of the country blocked various roads in the capital, including Pragati Sarani, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Uttara, and Beribadh roads this morning.

A group of protesters from Brac University, seen chanting slogans against the quota system in government jobs, staged a sit-in and blocked traffic towards Notun Bazar around 10:45am. Meanwhile, anti-quota protesters from other private universities - including the North South University (NSU), Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), and International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - have gathered in front of Jamuna Future Park in the capital's Kuril.

Confirming the situation, Badda Zone Assistant Police Commissioner Shubo Ghosh said, "The students of Brac University have taken to the streets in front of the entrance of the university's new campus in Merul Badda. As a result, traffic on the road has come to a standstill."

Meanwhile, students from Ulab University blocked the Beribadh road (between Gabtoli and Mohammadpur) around 11:30am.

Photo: Tousif Kaium/TBS

This resulted in traffic congestion chocked roads from Gabtoli to Dhanmondi via Mahammadpur in the capital

Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the matter and said additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

"We are trying to convince them to leave the road," he added.

Photo: Tousif Kaium/TBS

While some students from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology blocked the Tejgaon-Gulshan link road, many anti-quota protesters took to the streets at various points in Uttara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Traffic Division Kamaruzzaman confirmed that vehicular movement in the area has slowed down significantly due to blockades at several points along Uttara's roads by the protesters.

"Students have blocked roads at multiple locations, including Kawla and Azampur bus stand," he said.

Photo: Abbas Uddin Noyon/TBS

Abu Sayem, assistant commissioner (AC) of the Gulshan traffic zone, told TBS that the blockage of various city roads by private university students has caused severe traffic congestion. The situation was compounded by a group of protesters blocking Kakoli crossing.

The demonstrations were organised this morning following violent attacks on quota protesters at public universities across the country

Over 300 students were injured in attacks on quota protesters allegedly by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on university campuses, according to the movement coordinates, doctors and university officials.

Protesters from DU alleged that BCL men attacked them inside the DMCH where they had taken their injured friends.

A DMCH doctor, on condition of anonymity, told TBS that at least 250 students have taken treatment at the hospital since yesterday afternoon.

Dr Mohammad Zabed Hossain, acting provost of DU's Shahidullah Hall, said he called for help during the "Chhatra League attack" on the protesting students at the dormitory but received no response.

Similar attacks were reported on students protesting for the reform of the quota system in government jobs at Jahangirnagar University, Chattogram University, Rajshahi University, Islamic University in Kushtia, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

At least 60 were injured in an attack on protesting students of Jahangirnagar University yesterday, Chief Medical Officer of the university Shamsur Rahman said.

At least two photojournalists, Daily Star's Senior Photographer Prabir Das and Daily Prothom Alo's Staff Photographer Dipu Malakar, were also hurt in attacks by alleged members of BCL.

Students of Brac University takes position in front of their campus in Pragati Sarani. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Meanwhile, in a counter allegation, BCL leaders accused quota protesters of attacking students who refused to join their rallies at Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

According to BCL leaders, the protesters, who claimed to be conducting a non-violent movement, were armed with sticks and rods.

BCL leaders alleged that Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, has infiltrated the movement and was now trying to destabilise the situation on campus.

The attacks continued throughout the day on the campus with a significant police presence observed following the incident.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of various universities urging them to implement the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court's observation that the quota reform protesters should return to class.

Earlier on the day, the quota protestors gathered in front of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus to hold a rally protesting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks about the movement demanding quota reform.

Claiming that the Prime Minister's comments were insulting, agitating students, including on the Dhaka University campus, announced a fresh protest yesterday at 12pm after they demonstrated for around two hours the previous night.

Students from Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Buet, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Dhaka Medical College joined the protest programme.

BCL members also gathered at the TSC area of the Dhaka University campus as they began their pre-announced rally.

Students of Brac University takes position in front of their campus in Pragati Sarani. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Earlier on Sunday night, BCL President Saddam Hossain announced that the student wing will hold a sit-in programme at the Raju Memorial Sculpture to protest against what they see as an insult to the spirit of the liberation war.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday the BCL is ready to respond to the audacity of anti-quota protesters last night in their respective university campuses.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said a group is trying to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state movement.

Speaking at a press conference in Shegunbagicha area of the capital this afternoon, he said, "An attempt is being made to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state, anti-government movement by using the sentiments of young students. The government will not allow any unstable situation to develop."

Attacks continued after evening

Attacks on protesting students were reported on several university campuses even after the evening.

At least 10 people were injured as protesters at Jahangirnagar University came under attack allegedly by BCL men at around 7:15pm. At around 8.30m, at least six students of Rajshahi University were injured in an attack.

In protest of the attacks throughout the day, students at various universities staged processions, with Barishal University students blocking the Barishal-Kuakata Highway.

In the early hours today, BCL members allegedly attacked quota reform protesters at the University of Chittagong, Jahangirnagar University, and the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) during demonstrations, the protesters claimed.