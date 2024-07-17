Quota protesters announce nationwide 'complete shutdown' tomorrow

Quota protesters have announced that they will launch a nationwide "complete shutdown" programme tomorrow (18 July) in protest of "the killings, beatings of protesters and others by police, BGB, RAB and SWAT".

In a Facebook post made at 7:44pm today, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement, said, "We are announcing a 'Complete Shutdown' across the country tomorrow to protest against the brutal attacks of the police, BGB, RAB, SWAT on the peaceful movement of students, to protest the murders, to demand the prosecution of the murderers, to ensure a terror-free campus and to push our one-point demand [of quota reform in government jobs]."

"Other than hospitals and emergencies no institution's doors will open. Other than ambulances, no cars will ply on the streets. I am calling on students of every school, college, university, private university, and Madrasah to help make tomorrow's programme a success.

"To guardians, I say that we are your children. Stand by us, protect us. This fight is not of students alone. It's a fight for the mass public of this country, irrespective of groups and opinions," he also wrote in the post.

Earlier today, police fired tear shells and sound grenades at protesting students in the Dhaka University premises while trying to evict them from the halls.

The protesters have been in a chase and counter chase near the VC Chattar area where police reportedly fired a few rounds of rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades to try and disperse them. A few journalists covering the developments have been injured during separate clashes.

Yesterday, at least six people were killed and dozens injured as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during their nationwide protests in response to attacks on students on university campuses the previous day and to press home their demand for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs, according to police, doctors and university officials.

In the wake of the violent clashes, the government directed every school, college and university in the country to shut indefinitely, soon after deploying Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) forces in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi to restore order.