Quota protesters announce nationwide 'complete shutdown' tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

Quota protesters announce nationwide 'complete shutdown' tomorrow

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Quota protesters have announced that they will launch a nationwide "complete shutdown" programme tomorrow (18 July) in protest of "the killings, beatings of protesters and others by police, BGB, RAB and SWAT".

In a Facebook post made at 7:44pm today, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement, said, "We are announcing a 'Complete Shutdown' across the country tomorrow to protest against the brutal attacks of the police, BGB, RAB, SWAT on the peaceful movement of students, to protest the murders, to demand the prosecution of the murderers, to ensure a terror-free campus and to push our one-point demand [of quota reform in government jobs]."

"Other than hospitals and emergencies no institution's doors will open. Other than ambulances, no cars will ply on the streets. I am calling on students of every school, college, university, private university, and Madrasah to help make tomorrow's programme a success.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"To guardians, I say that we are your children. Stand by us, protect us. This fight is not of students alone. It's a fight for the mass public of this country, irrespective of groups and opinions," he also wrote in the post.

Earlier today, police fired tear shells and sound grenades at protesting students in the Dhaka University premises while trying to evict them from the halls.

The protesters have been in a chase and counter chase near the VC Chattar area where police reportedly fired a few rounds of rubber bullets, tear gas and sound grenades to try and disperse them. A few journalists covering the developments have been injured during separate clashes.

Yesterday, at least six people were killed and dozens injured as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during their nationwide protests in response to attacks on students on university campuses the previous day and to press home their demand for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs, according to police, doctors and university officials.

In the wake of the violent clashes, the government directed every school, college and university in the country to shut indefinitely, soon after deploying Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) forces in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi to restore order.

Quota reform / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

3h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

3h | Videos
'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

'Farewell son, stay well': Mother bids farewell to Rangpur's Abu Sayeed

3h | Videos
The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

6h | Videos