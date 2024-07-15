Quota protest: What decisions DU authorities took in emergency meeting

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:06 pm

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka University Provost Committee convened an emergency meeting this evening at the vice-chancellor's residence following clashes between quota protesters and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

All the provosts of the dormitories of Dhaka University have decided to stay at halls overnight to watch out for any untoward incidents.

The meeting also decided that students should remain in their designated halls, and no outsiders will be permitted entry. 

All students have been instructed to refrain from any disruptive activities. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in such actions.

Meanwhile, talking to the students in front of Shahidullah Hall, the university Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman said police have been deployed to oust the outsiders from the campus.

"We are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation," he stated. 

He said a committee will be formed to investigate the clashes.

