Quota protest violence: Over 6,000 arrested nationwide; 234 cases filed in Dhaka

A picketer throws a plastic chair in the fire during a recent clash between quota reform protesters and law enforcement agencies. Courtesy: File Photo.

Police have arrested more than 6,000 people in the last nine days in connection with the clashes at different spots across the country centreing the violence that spread throughout the country during the quota reform movement.

In Dhaka, 2,209 people were arrested from different areas of the capital only in the last two days, said a DMP press release.

According to DMP, 234 cases have been filed in different police stations in the capital in the last nine days. Several lakhs of people have been sued in these cases.

Police to remain alert on Friday

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is on alert following the possibility of protests during jummah prayers tomorrow (26 July). To manage the anticipated situation, the DMP has sought deploying additional police personnel.

Abu Yusuf, deputy commissioner of operations of DMP, told TBS that they have sought an additional number of personnel from police headquarters to maintain order in the capital.

He added that police officers have been instructed to avoid being alone in public, whether in uniform or plainclothes, while off duty.

8,000 sued over 2 cops' death in Kadamtoli violence

Around 8,000 people have been sued in a case filed with Kadamtoli Police Station over the death of two policemen during a clash centring quota movement on Friday (19 July).

According to DMP, over 1,000 people were arrested from Kadamtoli, Jatrabari and Shonir Akhra in the last five days.

65 arrested in N'ganj in 24hrs

Police have arrested 65 more people in Narayanganj in the last 24 hours over the violences centring quota movement.

Additionally, five new cases have been filed during the period, said District Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Rasel at a press conference today.

He said among the new cases, two were filed with Shiddhirganj Police Station while one each in Fatullah and Sadar Police Station.