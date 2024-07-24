Quota protest violence: Over 1,000 arrested in five districts with 15 new cases

A pricketer throws a plastic chair in the fire during a recent clash between quota reform protesters and law enforcement agencies. Courtesy: File Photo.

Police have arrested more than 1,000 people in the last three days in connection with the clashes at different spots of Chattogram, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar centreing the violence that spread throughout the country during the quota reform movement.

A total of 15 more cases have been filed by police during this period and around 14,000 people have been accused.

In Chattogram, a total of 103 people were arrested in the last 24 hours.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Public Relations Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tarek Aziz and Additional Superintendent of district police Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif confirmed the number of people arrested, saying that drives are on to nab all the miscreants involved in the turmoil.

The CMP arrested 46 people while the Chattogram district police arrested 57 people in just one day.

At least 693 people were arrested in 27 cases in the last eight days from 17 July to 24 July in the port city.

Meanwhile, one more case was filed with Panchlaish Police Station yesterday night where 500-700 unknown people were accused.

In Narayanganj, at least 115 people have been arrested by police in the last 24 hours.

Golam Mostafa, superintendent of police (SP) of Narayanganj, confirmed the matter, saying, "More cases will follow. We're conducting drives to arrest those who were involved in the latest violence."

At least 5,000 people have been accused in nine fresh cases filed at five different police stations of the district.

So far, around 300 people have been arrested in the district since the violence broke out amid the protests.

In Cumilla, at least 137 people have been arrested and 8,000 people were accused in five cases filed with three police stations for setting fire on a BGB vehicle and two police vehicles during clashes centring the quota protests.

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police Nazmul Hasan confirmed the matter.

In Lakshmipur, at least 44 people were arrested by police in the last three days for their alleged involvement in the recent violence during the quota reform movement.

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yasin Faruk Mazumder said the police are arresting the accused from different places by conducting raids.

In Cox's Bazar, another case was filed today in connection with the clashes and vandalism in Cox's Bazar city amid the quota movement.

A total of five cases have been filed in Cox's Bazar so far centreing the violence, said Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam.

Eleven more people have been arrested in the five cases and 39 people have been arrested so far, he added.