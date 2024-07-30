Quota protest violence: 966 arrested in 33 cases in Chattogram

Police in Chattogram have arrested 966 people from the night of 16 July to 30 July morning in the 33 cases filed in connection with murders, terrorist activities, sabotage and vandalism during the quota-reform protest.

"In last 24 hours, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have arrested 34 people taking the total to 566 in 22 cases," Public Relations Officer of CMP, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tarek Aziz told The Business Standard today (30 July).

"While, the district police have arrested 12 people in last 24 hours, taking the total number to 400 in 11 cases," Additional Superintendent of district police Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif said.

They also said a new case has been registered with the city's Kotwali Police Station on Monday on charges of attacking police officers and obstructing government work at Cheragi Intersection area.

Another case has been filed with the Pahartali Police Station. In total, 33 cases have been filed, including 22 in various police stations across Chattogram city and 11 in district police stations, they added.