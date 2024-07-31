Quota protest unrest: 983 arrested in 34 cases in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 08:14 pm

Police in Chattogram have arrested 983 people from the night of 16 July to 31 July morning in the 34 cases filed in connection with murders, terrorist activities, sabotage and vandalism during the quota-reform protest.

"In last 24 hours, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have arrested 12 people taking the total to 578 in 23 cases," Public Relations Officer of CMP, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tarek Aziz told The Business Standard today (31 July).

"While, the district police have arrested five people in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 405 in 11 cases," Additional Superintendent of district police Abu Tayub Mohammad Arif said.

They also said a new case has been filed with the city's Kotwali Police Station today.

