Quota protest: Students from private unis, colleges block city roads

Students of Brac University takes position in front of their campus in Pragati Sarani. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Students protesting the quota system in government job blocked different road in Dhaka today, including major thoroughfares like Pragati Sarani, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Uttara, and Beribadh road today (16 July).

Today's protest programme gained momentum as hundreds of students from private universities and colleges have also joined the movement, which had previously been dominated by public university students.

Around 400-500 students of Northern University blocked the road in airport area at 2:00pm.

While some students from Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology blocked the Tejgaon-Gulshan link road, many anti-quota protesters took to the streets at various points in Uttara.

Students from Notre Dame College (NDC) joined the quota reform protest and occupied Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Traffic Division Kamaruzzaman confirmed that vehicular movement in the area has slowed down significantly due to protesters blocking several points along Uttara's roads.

"Students have blocked roads at multiple locations, including Kawla and Azampur bus stand," he said.

Meanwhile, students from various schools and colleges in the capital's Science Lab and Dhanmondi areas, both in uniform and civilian dress, took to the streets to protest the country's quota system this afternoon.

Hundreds of students from the Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) and Ahasanullah University gathered at Nabisco intersection and blocked the route from Mohakhali to Satrasta, confirmed SM Arif Raian, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Industrial Area Zone.

Students from Notre Dame College (NDC) joined the quota reform protest and occupied Shapla Chattar in Motijheel this morning. Wearing their college uniforms, they sat on the street, blocking traffic on both sides of the road in the city's major commercial area.

Besides, anti-quota protesters from other private universities - including the North South University (NSU), Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), and International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - gathered in front of Jamuna Future Park in the capital's Kuril.

Students from Ulab University blocked the Beribadh road (between Gabtoli and Mohammadpur). This resulted in traffic congestion chocked roads from Gabtoli to Dhanmondi via Mahammadpur in the capital.

A group of protesters from Brac University staged a sit-in and blocked traffic towards Notun Bazar. They were chanting slogans against the quota system in government jobs.

Confirming the situation, Badda Zone Assistant Police Commissioner Shubo Ghosh said, "The students of Brac University have taken to the streets in front of the entrance of the university's new campus in Merul Badda. As a result, traffic on the road has come to a standstill."

At least four people were killed and dozens were injured today as clashes took place during nationwide protests demanding the abolition of quota in government jobs.

Earlier yesterday, several protesters were injured in university campuses across the country including Dhaka University in attacks allegedly by Chhatra League activists.

Protesters from DU alleged that BCL men attacked them inside the DMCH where they had taken their injured friends.

Similar attacks were reported on students protesting for the reform of the quota system in government jobs at Jahangirnagar University, Chattogram University, Rajshahi University, Islamic University in Kushtia, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, in a counter allegation, BCL leaders accused quota protesters of attacking students who refused to join their rallies at Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall.