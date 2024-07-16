Quota protest: Highways, railroads blocked in Ctg, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna

On left, students blocked the railroad between Dhaka and Chattogram. on right, students of Khulna's BL College blocks Khulna-Jashore Highway. Collage: TBS

Quota protesters have blocked highways across the country in protest of attacks on students during yesterday's protest and the reformation of the quota system.

Till the filing of this report, highways in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal and Khulna have been blocked by agitating students.

In Chattogram's Sitakunda, students have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, as well as the rail connectivity between the two districts.

Students blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Photo: TBS

The blockade has already caused delays to two trains: the Chattogram bound Sonar Bangla Express and the Cox's Bazar bound Tourism Express.

Nahianul Bari, additional superintendent of police (Sitakunda circle) said efforts are underway to persuade the students to return to the campus.

In Rajshahi, students of Varendra University blocked the Kamalapur portion of the Rajshahi-Dhaka bypass road this morning.

However, they withdrew their blockade after three hours at 12:45pm, saying they will join Rajshahi University (RU)'s protest scheduled at 3pm.

Meanwhile, students of BM College in Barishal have blocked the Barishal-Dhaka highways.

Students block roads in Barishal. Photo: TBS

Students of the Barishal Polytechnic blocked the Barishal-Kuakata road.

In Khulna, students of BL College first blocked the Jashore-Khulna highway and later started marching towards the Shibbari area of the city.