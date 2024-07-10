Quota protest: Freedom fighters' descendants hold peace rally in Shahbagh

The central committee of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command during their peace rally in Shahbag. Photo: Belal Hossen.

The central committee of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command held a peace rally today at 11am in front of the National Museum at Shabagh, demanding the retention of 30% quota for freedom fighters.

Zakir Hossain, son of a freedom fighter, told The Business Standard, "Our movement is a fight to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War."

"Today, in the guise of abolishing the quota, anti-independence forces have launched a movement against the nation's finest sons," he added.

Meanwhile, a nationwide blockade was announced yesterday demanding quota reform for government jobs.

Students from Dhaka University and other educational institutions have blockaded Shahbagh at 11:30am according to their pre-announced programme.

Earlier, from 10am students started gathering at the central library of Dhaka University.

Later, a protest march from there circled various roads and took position at Shahbagh.