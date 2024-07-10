Quota protest: Freedom fighters' descendants hold peace rally in Shahbagh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:24 pm

Related News

Quota protest: Freedom fighters' descendants hold peace rally in Shahbagh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 12:24 pm
The central committee of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command during their peace rally in Shahbag. Photo: Belal Hossen.
The central committee of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command during their peace rally in Shahbag. Photo: Belal Hossen.

The central committee of Muktijoddha Sangsad Sontan Command held a peace rally today at 11am in front of the National Museum at Shabagh, demanding the retention of 30% quota for freedom fighters.

Zakir Hossain, son of a freedom fighter, told The Business Standard, "Our movement is a fight to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War."

"Today, in the guise of abolishing the quota, anti-independence forces have launched a movement against the nation's finest sons," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, a nationwide blockade was announced yesterday demanding quota reform for government jobs.

Students from Dhaka University and other educational institutions have blockaded Shahbagh at 11:30am according to their pre-announced programme. 

Earlier, from 10am students started gathering at the central library of Dhaka University.

Later, a protest march from there circled various roads and took position at Shahbagh.

 

Top News

Quota protest / Quota reform / freedom fighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

2h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

2h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

Bangladeshi-Born Tulip Siddiq and Rushanara Ali Become Ministers in UK's New Government

1h | Videos
Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

16h | Videos
Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

18h | Videos