Quota protest: 30 eminent citizens condemn loss of lives in clashes, demand probe

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 09:40 pm

Related News

Quota protest: 30 eminent citizens condemn loss of lives in clashes, demand probe

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 09:40 pm
Students clash at Science Lab on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Students clash at Science Lab on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Thirty eminent citizens of the country have condemned the loss of lives in violent clashes during anti-quota protests across the country.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of the student [death toll was one when this statement was issued] and scores of injuries in violent clashes during today's student protests. We strongly condemn it and demand a speedy judicial investigation into this murder," said Nasiruddin Yousuff, who sent the statement to the media on behalf of the signatories on Tuesday (16 July).

The statement expressed deep concern about the worsening conflict and called for an urgent solution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A consensus is crucial among the student society and government policymakers on the need to reform the quota system for recruitment to government jobs," reads the statement.

The eminent citizens urged the protesting students to present well-considered reform proposals, along with expert and scholarly advice on the matter.

"The students are committed to the non-sectarian democratic values of the Liberation War and have produced many examples of its creative implementation. We expect everyone's proactive and tolerant role and immediate appropriate action to this end," the statement read.

The signatories of statement include Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Syed Hasan Imam, Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar, Nirmalendu Goon, Dr Sarwar Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Abed Khan, Khushi Kabir and Prof Moloy Bhowmik.

Top News

Quota protest / Bangladesh / Eminent citizens

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

13h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

1h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

2h | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

3h | Videos