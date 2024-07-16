Quota protest: 30 eminent citizens condemn loss of lives in clashes, demand probe

Thirty eminent citizens of the country have condemned the loss of lives in violent clashes during anti-quota protests across the country.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of the student [death toll was one when this statement was issued] and scores of injuries in violent clashes during today's student protests. We strongly condemn it and demand a speedy judicial investigation into this murder," said Nasiruddin Yousuff, who sent the statement to the media on behalf of the signatories on Tuesday (16 July).

The statement expressed deep concern about the worsening conflict and called for an urgent solution.

"A consensus is crucial among the student society and government policymakers on the need to reform the quota system for recruitment to government jobs," reads the statement.

The eminent citizens urged the protesting students to present well-considered reform proposals, along with expert and scholarly advice on the matter.

"The students are committed to the non-sectarian democratic values of the Liberation War and have produced many examples of its creative implementation. We expect everyone's proactive and tolerant role and immediate appropriate action to this end," the statement read.

The signatories of statement include Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Syed Hasan Imam, Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar, Nirmalendu Goon, Dr Sarwar Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Abed Khan, Khushi Kabir and Prof Moloy Bhowmik.