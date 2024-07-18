Quota protest: 3 TBS journos Rokonozzaman, Kajol, Rajib hurt while covering Jatrabari unrest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:11 pm

Jatrabari in the capital looks like a warzone as police, alongside Chhatra League men, swoop on quota reform protesters today (18 July). Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Three journalists of The Business Standard were injured today (18 July) while covering the unrest at Jatrabari and Rampura in the capital where the police, alongside Chhatra League men, swooped on quota reform protesters. 

In one of the incidents, a group of unidentified people attacked and beat up Reporter Rokonuzzaman Moni and Camera person Md Kajol Sikder in front of the Jatrabari Police Station. They even tried to snatch their cameras and microphones. 

Reporter Rokonuzzaman Moni was severely hurt in the head.

Later, both journalists were taken to Insaf Barakah Hospital in Moghbazar.

In another incident, Photojournalist Rajib Dhar was shot six times with rubber bullets by the police in Rampura.

He had taken position at the overbridge with some other journalists of different media outlets. As he was stepping down, he was shot.

He described the scene as hostile when a large number of protesters had surrounded the area. 

Police entered the scene and started firing rubber bullets indiscriminately, he said, adding that some other journalists also sustained injuries in the clashes.

Later, he received first aid at a local pharmacy and went to a hospital for treatment.
 

Quota reform / Quota protest / TBS Journalist

