Quota movement: 17-year-old dies with bullet wounds in DMCH

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 12:12 pm

Related News

Quota movement: 17-year-old dies with bullet wounds in DMCH

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital with bullet wounds.

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 12:12 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 17-year-old teenager named Imon died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the early hours today (3 August) after being injured in the violence centring the quota reform movement in the capital's Notun Bazar area on 19 July.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital with bullet wounds.

Imon's body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of the DMCH police outpost.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Imon was the son of Selim Ali from Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.

He worked at a hotel in the Notun Bazar area, where he also resided.

Top News

Bangladesh / Quota reform movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos