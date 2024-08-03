Quota movement: 17-year-old dies with bullet wounds in DMCH

A 17-year-old teenager named Imon died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the early hours today (3 August) after being injured in the violence centring the quota reform movement in the capital's Notun Bazar area on 19 July.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital with bullet wounds.

Imon's body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of the DMCH police outpost.

Imon was the son of Selim Ali from Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.

He worked at a hotel in the Notun Bazar area, where he also resided.