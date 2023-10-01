Ruling party MPs spent 156 hours praising PM, govt in parliament: TIB

During discussions of the motion of thanks regarding the president's speech in the 11th National Parliament, ruling party MPs spent a maximum time praising the prime minister and the government, according to a report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The "Parliament Watch" report disclosed that a total of 186 hours and 26 minutes were dedicated to discussing the motion of thanks in the president's speech, which accounted for 25.0% of the total time allocated to parliament proceedings. Within the time frame, ruling party MPs spent 19.8% and 19.4% of the time praising the Prime Minister and the government, respectively, as indicated by the TIB report released at a press conference in the capital on Sunday.

The TIB report, covering the first sessions to the 22nd of the 11th National Parliament, revealed that ruling party MPs get the highest time for the motion of thanks, amounting to 156.28 hours (86.2%). In contrast, the main opposition party got 20 hours and 18 minutes (11.2%), while other opposition parties obtained 4 hours and 48 minutes (2.6%).

One notable finding from the TIB report is the overwhelming emphasis on government achievements during the President's speeches.

In the initial five sessions, a mere 0.7% of the total parliamentary time was devoted to reading the President's speech, with approximately four-fifths of this time focused on discussing the government's accomplishments.

Unfortunately, the report indicates that topics related to future planning and direction received minimal attention during these discussions.

Surprisingly, even opposition MPs spent their allocated time to commend the government.

According to TIB data, members of the main opposition parties spent 11.9% of their time applauding various government achievements and the actions taken by the Prime Minister. Additionally, 44.4% of their time was devoted to reviewing the current country's situation and offering various proposals to the government.

The party accounted for 11.6% of their time, criticising the government and other parties.

Conversely, members of other opposition parties spent a significant portion of their time (58.6%) criticising the government. Furthermore, 25.3% of their time was used to present various demands and proposals.

Regrettably, parliamentary proceedings were marred by aggressive criticism directed at the opposition party, diverting attention from substantive and constructive discussions on various topics.

The TIB Report underscores the prevalence of unilateral power exercised by the ruling party in parliamentary activities, including legislation, budgeting, and standing committees.

Members of the parliament showed a lack of spontaneous participation and constructive debate, despite an increase in the average time spent on legislation compared to previous parliaments.

The effectiveness of parliamentary proceedings was compromised due to factors such as frequent member absences, a lack of serious engagement, undue interference with opposing viewpoints, and reluctance to accept alternative perspectives.

TIB expressed concerns about the Speaker's role in ensuring regular meetings of the parliamentary standing committees.

It also noted inconsistencies in the dual role played by the main opposition party in the Parliament.

As part of the ruling coalition, the party displayed inconsistency in balancing its roles as the main opposition party in parliamentary activities and its strong role in making the parliament effective.

As a result of these factors, TIB believes that the 11th Parliament did not function as effectively as anticipated, particularly when compared to the performance of the last three Parliaments.

Iftekharuzzaman, the Executive Director of TIB, suggested that national parliament elections should be made more participatory, fair, and impartial, with a strong emphasis on the opposition party's role in Parliament.

The TIB report also revealed that a total of 54 hours and 38 minutes were consumed in quorum crises during the 11th National Parliament, resulting in a financial loss estimated at approximately Tk89.28 crore.