Quick approval of Nat'l Urban Policy crucial for livable cities: Experts

The scarcity of land in Dhaka is set to increase due to the new Detailed Area Plan. Photo: TBS

Quick approval of National Urban Policy (NUP) and its implementation is crucial for building all the cities of the country, including Dhaka, as livable and sustainable, town planners have said.

At a roundtable held in Dhaka on Saturday, they alleged that almost nine years have passed since the draft urban policy was prepared in 2013, but it is stuck in the local government and rural development (LGRD) ministry for its approval.

For marking the existing problems of Dhaka and preparing an action plan to solve them, the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) arranged the programme on "Population density, livability and sustainable development".

The roundtable was held at BIP conference room as part of the observance of the World Urban Planning Day 2022 on 8 November.

Centre for Urban Studies Chairman Professor Nazrul Islam said the process of formation of NUP started in 2006 and prepared a draft in 2013. After nine years have passed, the LGRD ministry is yet to approve it

Addressing LGRD Minister Tazul Islam, the Centre for Urban Studies Chairman said, "Where is the draft of National Urban Policy. Please take initiative to approve it"

The urban planner said a national committee is key to making Dhaka and other cities livable. It is necessary to decentralise divisional cities and district towns, including Dhaka.

Ishrat Islam, dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) said parks or open spaces are crucial to make Dhaka city livable. Named and unnamed encroachers are filling the water bodies.

She urged the government to ensure the creation of the blue network of the country.

Ashraful Islam, project director of Detailed Area Plan (DAP), said, "We prepared the DAP, keeping the people's interests in mind. Under the DAP, we want to divide Dhaka into six zones for balanced development. If we can make six regional parks in six zones, it is possible to bring back the livability of Dhaka to a large extent."

The road in the capital city is only 6% against the need for 20-25%, which is the biggest problem of Dhaka, he also said.

"If we want to make Dhaka sustainable, it must stand against encroachment. We are marking boundaries of occupied canals with the help of Cadastral Survey (CS) of lands. To save the canals, those should be freed from encroachers," Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said,

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said, "By taking integrated initiatives, the capital will be a beautiful, safe, livable and sustainable city. If the facilities of the city are ensured in the villages, the pressure of the people towards the city will reduce."

Town planner Fazle Reza Sumon, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, Anisul Haque, associate editor of Dainik Prothom Alo, Nasir Uddin, member of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, Sheikh Muhammad Mehdi Ahsan, general secretary of BIP, also spoke.