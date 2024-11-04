Questions surface as abducted Teknaf farmers return: Ransom paid or successful rescue?

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 01:48 pm

Questions surface as abducted Teknaf farmers return: Ransom paid or successful rescue?

According to police, the farmers were rescued during their regular drive, but locals are saying the farmers were released after their families paid ransom in secret

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 01:48 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Nine farmers who had been abducted in Teknaf returned home two days later but there arose confusion over how they were rescued.

According to police, the farmers were rescued during their regular drive, but locals are saying the farmers have been released after their families paid ransom in secret.

The return of the nine farmers was confirmed by Hwaikyong union parishad Chairman Nur Mohammad Anwari today (4 November).

"The farmers were abducted around 8:30am on Saturday [2 November]. The abductors had asked for Tk13.5 lakh in ransom from the families of the farmers. They had even threatened that the farmers would be killed if the families tried to inform the police about it. We have heard that the farmers have been released after the payment of ransom," Anwari said.

Anwari added that the families of the farmers are not willing to share how much and to whom they have paid the ransom.

The abducted individuals are - Anwar, son of Nurul Islam; Giyas Uddin, son of Bancha Mia; Belal Uddin, son of Jalal Ahmed; Abu Bakar, son of Abul Hossain; Muhammad Alam, son of Nurul Alam; Kafil, son of Azizur Rahman; and Nurul Hossain.

The identities of two Rohingyas could not be ascertained immediately.

Confirming the release of the farmers, Officer In-Charge of Teknaf Model police station Md Gias Uddin said police launched a drive after learning about the abduction on Saturday.

"The abductors have released the farmers due to consistent drive by police in the hills. We are currently working to nab the abductors by taking information from the farmers," Gias said.

However, the OC denied any knowledge about the payment of ransom.

According to the victims and Cox's Bazar district police estimates, at least 145 people (88 locals and 56 Rohingyas) were abducted from various areas of Teknaf this year.

Among all the abductees, at least 78 were released after paying ransom, police said.

