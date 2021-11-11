Question paper leak: BB cancels Saturday’s recruitment exams

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
11 November, 2021, 09:34 pm

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has cancelled the preliminary examination for the appointment of officers (cash) of five banks held on Saturday, citing unavoidable reasons.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by the bank today.

Ahsanullah University was in charge of preparing and managing question papers of the preliminary examination under the Bangladesh Bankers' Selection Committee.

On Sunday, participants of the test held a demonstration in front of the central bank protesting the alleged question paper leak.

They demanded cancellation and retake of the examination as soon as possible.

BB is likely to cancel all recruitment exams under AUST

The job seekers also submitted a written application to the central bank stating their demands.

In the application, they claimed that the answers for the test were available online before the examination was held.

They reported that some candidates continued writing at the exam centres past the end time.

The protesters also complained about the lack of invigilators and negligence of authorities concerned as question papers reached some centres late.

They said that they could access printed answer scripts through different Facebook groups just 10 to 15 minutes after the exam was over.

A total of 1,16,427 job seekers took part in the examination held on Saturday for 1,511 job posts.

