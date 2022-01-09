Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Bangladesh

Photo: British High Commission
Photo: British High Commission

With the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-UK relations and the two countries' ties going through the Commonwealth, the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Bangladesh is another important milestone of "Brit Bangla Bondhon," said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

"The Baton Relay has been an essential part of the Commonwealth Games for over 60 years and celebrates communities from across the Commonwealth during the run-up to the games," said the high commissioner.

The British envoy made the remarks at a reception hosted by the British High Commission on Friday evening to welcome the Queen's Baton Relay to Bangladesh.

The baton was carried to the high commission by celebrated Bangladeshi sport shooters Abdullah Hel Baki and Shakil Ahmed, where they were welcomed by British High Commissioner Dickson, alongside the President of the Bangladesh Olympic

Association (BOA) and Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

"We feel really honored in Bangladesh as the baton has reached us," said the BOA president, adding that he will be very happy if Bangladesh can come up with a good number of medals." 

'I'm looking forward to that."

The UK is hosting Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

Birmingham 2022 will bring together 6,500 athletes and team officials from the Commonwealth countries in a spirit of friendly competition and a celebration of the Commonwealth family's rich diversity and shared goals of democracy, development and peace.

After Bangladesh, the baton relay will travel to India on 10 January, said the high commission on Saturday.

The British envoy said it ignites hope, solidarity, and collaboration as it connects communities embracing unique cultures and inspires the next generation of sporting heroes.

The reception was attended by several renowned sportspersons in Bangladesh, representatives of the Bangladesh government, different civil society organisations, youth groups, British businesses, and heads of missions of the Commonwealth countries in Bangladesh.

The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay arrived in Dhaka on Thursday as it continued its global journey around the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before concluding at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28.

The arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay will amplify moments of celebration in Bangladesh with its golden jubilee of independence, and offer opportunities for reflection and connection, galvanizing the future potential of the Commonwealth.

The baton will visit the National Martyrs' Monument, the Bangladesh Army Stadium, and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), the national sports institute of the country.

The baton will also visit the BOA and Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt Anwar Girls' School and College.

Throughout, Baton bearers, athletes and others will share stories of striving for change in their communities.

Queen's Baton Relay

The Queen's Baton Relay is the traditional curtain-raiser for the Commonwealth Games.  

It began when the baton, containing a message from the queen, departed from Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021.

The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay is an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering a distance of 140,000km.

For 269 days, the baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days. 

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.

The Commonwealth Games bring nations together in a colourful celebration of sport and human performance. 

But the games have evolved dramatically since their beginnings in 1930.

Held every four years, with a hiatus during World War II, the games have grown from featuring 11 countries and 400 athletes to a global spectacle of 6,600 sportspersons from across 72 nations and territories.

The UK is hosting Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is one of three major events the UK is hosting in 2022 alongside Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and Festival UK 2022.
 

