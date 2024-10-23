Qualified person will be nominated to replace President Shahabuddin within 2 days: Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, addresses protesters near Bangabhaban on 22 October 2024. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, addresses protesters near Bangabhaban on 22 October 2024. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

A qualified person will be nominated to replace President Mohammed Shahabuddin within two days, Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, told protesters near Bangabhaban yesterday (22 October).

Addressing the protesters, Hasnat Abdullah around 11:30pm said, "We pledge that within this week, by Wednesday and Thursday, talking to all the political parties and our army chief, we will pick a replacement for the president, someone about whom there will be no controversies and who will be accepted by all, like there is no disagreement over Prof Yunus."

The student leader further said, "Those among the army and policemen who were agents of dictatorship have not returned to work. The neighbouring country wants to show the world that civil war has started here between the people and law enforcers. None of us will fall into this trap."

5 injured as law enforcers fire shots, sound grenades near Bangabhaban to deter protesters

A tense situation prevailed in front of the Bangabhaban yesterday as protesters staged demonstration demanding the resignation of President Shahabuddin within 24 hours.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), army and other forces have beefed up security in the area.

At least five people were injured as law enforcers fired pellet bullets and sound grenades at protesters trying to break the barricades in front of Bangabhaban.

Student Movement demands president's resignation, ban on BCL within this week

Earlier on the day, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pressed forth a five-point demand, including the resignation of President Shahabuddin within this week.

Members of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens' Committee staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar in the afternoon where they also demanded the ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League within this week.

Besides, they called for cancelling the results of the last three national elections.

Their other demands are formulating a new constitution, and issuing a new proclamation of Republic in the light of the spirit of the July uprising.

