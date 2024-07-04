Quader's meeting with protesting univ teachers postponed

The meeting between Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport And Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and the university teachers protesting for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme, scheduled for today (4 July), has been cancelled.

The meeting was intended to resolve the ongoing deadlock in universities.

Nizamul Hoque Bhuiya, general secretary of the Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said, "Today's meeting has been cancelled. The next possible date of the meeting will be announced soon."

With the mediation of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, university teachers were supposed to meet Obaidul Quader today to resolve their grievances.

The indefinite strike, which began on Monday (1 July), has seen teachers from 35 public universities nationwide suspend all academic activities. The teachers have vowed not to return to classes until their 3-point demands are met.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry issued clarifications on the Prottoy Scheme. However, the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association rejected the explanation from the Ministry of Finance.

"Rejecting the explanation from the finance ministry, we urge the teachers to continue the protest," Nizamul Hoque said.

"We don't trust the government officials. In 2015, they promised us super grades, which we never received. We even spoke with the prime minister and a committee was formed, but nine years have passed, and we still haven't received a super grade.

"We will go back to work if the Prottoy pension scheme is withdrawn and the new scheme called 'Sebak' is introduced next year with facilities for all," he added.

The Prottoy scheme, introduced on 13 March, aims to include employees of self-governed, autonomous, state-owned, and statutory organisations under the Universal Pension Scheme and aims to establish a sustainable pension system for all citizens.

Under Section 14(2) of the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023, the scheme mandates that all employees joining these organizations from 1 July 2024 will be included in the Prottoy scheme.

What's in Prottoy scheme:

10% of salaries or Tk5,000, whichever is less, will be deducted.

No gratuity.

Pensioner will receive payment till death. In case of a pensioner's death before the age of 75, their nominee will get the money till the pensioner would have turned 75

No yearly increment in the pension amount.

No added money for earned leaves.

Retirement age 60 years for everyone.

Only those joining on 1 July or onwards must enrol in the new scheme.

How much will they get after retirement