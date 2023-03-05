Quader urges BNP to participate in elections shunning conspiracies

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 03:44 pm

Mentioning that the opposition party BNP is using their usual "tactics of questioning the election and electoral process", Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the party to participate in the upcoming national election.

"We call upon the BNP to shun the path of conspiracy and return to the democratic political system; participate in elections," he said in a statement issued on Sunday (5 March).

Obaidul Quader assured the countrymen that the national election would be held following the Constitutional process.

He also condemned top BNP leaders as well as the party's history saying that they are the main obstacle to the constitutional and democratic process of the country.

The senior AL leader further said, "BNP blamed the nation for their failure after being repeatedly rejected by the people and even changing the Constitution of the organisation to legitimise their corrupt leadership."

