Quader urges all to remain alert against conspiracy over anti-quota movement

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged the general students and countrymen to remain alert against the conspiracy and ill efforts of vested groups, including the BNP, over the ongoing anti-quota movement.

"The anti-quota movement is a nonpolitical agitation. But the BNP and their collaborators are trying to turn the movement into an anti-government agitation and they are instigating the movement by making different statements and comments," he said in a statement sent to mass media.

"Why will the government face a non-political movement politically? The government has no intention to do so," he said.

The AL general secretary said earlier, the BNP and their allies failed to wage any movement and now they are depending on the anti-quota movement and trying to use it as a political weapon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the students have been urged to keep patience as the matter is under trial in the court.

The government has nothing to do on this issue, he said while urging the students to go back to their classes not making any anti-state statement and avoiding programmes that create public sufferings.

He said the court will give the final verdict after hearing arguments of all parties. "We hope that this issue will be solved soon."

The minister said Awami League is always cooperative to any logical demand of the country's people. "The government is working relentlessly to build a developed and rich country."

Quader urged the agitating students to keep faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.