Quader urges all progressive forces to strengthen country's continuous progress

BSS
14 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 04:07 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged all democratic, patriotic and progressive forces to work unitedly for strengthening continuous progress of the country.

"All the democratic, patriotic and progressive forces have to play a vital role for institutionalising democracy ... all the quarters must strengthen the continuous progress of the country which is being led by incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, made this call while greeting the nation on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh-1429, the first day of Bangla Calendar, in a press conference from his official residence.

Terming Pahela Baishakh a universal cultural festival of Bangalees, he said the non-communal spirit of Bangalees is depicted in this festival.

Ahead of the next general elections, Quader said, "The ruling Awami League have to take forward all the programmes for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country ... and this should pledge now a days."

Quader said 'Pahela Baishakh' has arrived during the month of holy Ramadan, saying that but the people throughout the country is firm to celebrate the day as an integrated part of the Bengali culture since ever long past along with protecting the sanctity of the holy month.

Bangladesh actually possesses a non-communal spirit and none believes in religious extremism, said the ruling party leader, adding, "So, we have to uphold such non-communal spirit of the great liberation war by performing our individual religions and rituals."

On the Pahela Baishakh, Quader said, "As an organised, disciplined, modern and smart political party, Awami League is pledged-bound to continue its progress for fulfilling the dream of the mass people and ensure peace across the country."

The ruling Awami League is firm to spread a non-communal spirit in the politics in the country by upholding its liberation war spirit, he added.

