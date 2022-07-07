Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience

Quader urges all to address load shedding with patience

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today called upon all to deal with electricity problem with patience, mentioning that power crisis is prevailing all over the world.

"There have been load-shedding at some places but it is temporary. I urge the countrymen to be patient regarding load-shedding. I urge you to cooperate with patience," he said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured cent percent electricity and it will remain the same.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a function at the Institute Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.

Dhaka South City Unit of Awami League arranged the function to introduce its newly formed units' presidents and general secretaries.

The AL general secretary said due to the Ukraine-Russia war, the fuel price has gone up all over the world. "Look at Europe or America or the neighbouring countries. Today, this problem is not only in Bangladesh. This is a problem of fuel supply and price," he added.

Noting that BNP-Jamaat has no way to speak about electricity, he said there was constant load shedding during the BNP-Jamaat reign.

If BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its other leaders have shame, they would not have talk about power cuts, the AL general secretary said.

"During the BNP regime, they gifted people pillars and bodies instead of electricity," he added.

Quader said since an honest and compassionate leader like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in power, Bangladesh is still keeping pace with the world and maintaining balance with the world economy.

Urging the AL men not to get frustrated, he said: "Do not get frustrated. Keep confidence in Sheikh Hasina. She is awake so that the people of Bangladesh can sleep."

He said Sheikh Hasina is trying the best to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country as it hits hard worldwide.

The AL general secretary said the BNP is foreseeing a deep crisis ahead and that is why its leaders are talking perplexed.

The BNP has nothing to show the people as they have no achievements except corruption, looting, terrorism, arson, murder, he said.

Quader said there are conspiracies at home and abroad against the Awami League and the government so all should remain careful and keep their eyes and ears open.

Chaired by Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram and Advocate Kamrul Islam, AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka South city AL general secretary Md Humayun Kabir.

