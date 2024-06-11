Quader off to Singapore for medical check-up

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore this morning as part of routine health check-up.

Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00am today (11 June) boarding on a flight (BG0584) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said an official release here.

The minister is expected to return home soon after a necessary health check-up at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.