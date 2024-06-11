Quader off to Singapore for medical check-up

Bangladesh

BSS
11 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 01:55 pm

Related News

Quader off to Singapore for medical check-up

BSS
11 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore this morning as part of routine health check-up.

Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00am today (11 June) boarding on a flight (BG0584) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said an official release here.

The minister is expected to return home soon after a necessary health check-up at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader / Health Checkup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

4h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

58m | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

2h | Videos
Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

5h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

16h | Videos