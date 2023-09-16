Quader off to Singapore for health check-up

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today left Dhaka for Singapore to undergo his routine health check-up.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG 0584), carrying the minister, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 8.30am, said an official release.

During his stay, Quader will undergo necessary medical examinations at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, the release added.