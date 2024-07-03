Quader set to meet protesting university teachers tomorrow

University teachers protesting for the withdrawal of the 'Prottoy' pension scheme are scheduled to meet Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport And Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader tomorrow (4 July).

"With the mediation of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, we have reached out to Obaidul Quader. He will sit with us tomorrow. We want that government to accept our demand. Whenever it is accepted, we will go back to classes," Nizamul Hoque Bhuyian, secretary general of Bangladesh University Teachers Samity Federation said at a press conference at the Dhaka University campus today (3 July).

However, he added, "We have presented our 3-point demand. Until our demand is fulfilled we will continue our programme against prottoy scheme."

Nizamul also said they have talked with Mohibul H Chowdhoury about the matter.

Rejecting a finance ministry press statement issued on Tuesday (2 July) clarifying the introduction of Protty scheme, Zinat Huda, general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers Federation, said, "We reject the confusing press release issued by the finance ministry."

Teachers at 35 public universities nationwide started an indefinite strike on Monday, suspending all academic activities and demanding the withdrawal of the Prottoy scheme.

They unitedly announced that they would continue their indefinite strike and would not return to classes until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry on Monday issued clarifications on the Prottoy Scheme.

Prottoy is designed to include employees of self-governed, autonomous, state-owned, and statutory organisations under the Universal Pension Scheme and aims to establish a sustainable pension system for all citizens.

Introduced on 13 March, the new scheme seeks to rectify this by ensuring comprehensive pension coverage.

Under Section 14(2) of the Universal Pension Management Act, 2023, the scheme mandates that all employees joining these organisations from 1 July 2024, will be included in the Prottoy scheme.