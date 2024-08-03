Quader seeks further info from UNICEF on 32 children's deaths to take steps

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

Quader seeks further info from UNICEF on 32 children's deaths to take steps

UNB
03 August, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 05:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. Picture taken January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said steps would be taken if they get further details from UNICEF which said at least 32 children were killed during the protests in July with many more injured and detained.

"We will request UNICEF; we want to know the names and addresses of these 32 children in detail. Once we get this, we will take steps," he said after announcing party programmes for Sunday and Monday during a press conference at the Dhanmondi party office. 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said innocent children do not fall under any political consideration and there is no benefit for the ruling party in killing them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There is no benefit for the ruling party in killing innocent children. What's our benefit? It's a benefit for those who are trying to take advantage of children's bodies. That's the reality," he added.

The government said it remains committed to hold accountable through proper investigation all those responsible for each incident of death among students and the ensuing terrorist acts involving killings, arson, vandalism, subversion and sabotage.

An Inquiry Commission led by a Judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, constituted on 18 July 2024, has already started working to this effect.

"This is a terrible loss. UNICEF condemns all acts of violence. On behalf of UNICEF, I extend my heartfelt condolences to families mourning the loss of their sons and daughters," said UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera in a statement issued from Kathmandu on Friday.

"Children must be protected at all times. That is everyone's responsibility," he said.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. Bangladesh has demonstrated a strong commitment to children's rights since becoming a signatory to the Convention almost 34 years ago.

Earlier, Quader said the party activists will gather in each ward of Dhaka city and all districts and metropolitan areas on Sunday while they will bring out a mourning procession from Institution of Engineers to Bangabandhu Bhaban at 3pm on Monday.

Health / Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Unicef / Quota protest violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos