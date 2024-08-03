Quader seeks further info from UNICEF on 32 children's deaths to take steps

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said steps would be taken if they get further details from UNICEF which said at least 32 children were killed during the protests in July with many more injured and detained.

"We will request UNICEF; we want to know the names and addresses of these 32 children in detail. Once we get this, we will take steps," he said after announcing party programmes for Sunday and Monday during a press conference at the Dhanmondi party office.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said innocent children do not fall under any political consideration and there is no benefit for the ruling party in killing them.

"There is no benefit for the ruling party in killing innocent children. What's our benefit? It's a benefit for those who are trying to take advantage of children's bodies. That's the reality," he added.

The government said it remains committed to hold accountable through proper investigation all those responsible for each incident of death among students and the ensuing terrorist acts involving killings, arson, vandalism, subversion and sabotage.

An Inquiry Commission led by a Judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, constituted on 18 July 2024, has already started working to this effect.

"This is a terrible loss. UNICEF condemns all acts of violence. On behalf of UNICEF, I extend my heartfelt condolences to families mourning the loss of their sons and daughters," said UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera in a statement issued from Kathmandu on Friday.

"Children must be protected at all times. That is everyone's responsibility," he said.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. Bangladesh has demonstrated a strong commitment to children's rights since becoming a signatory to the Convention almost 34 years ago.

Earlier, Quader said the party activists will gather in each ward of Dhaka city and all districts and metropolitan areas on Sunday while they will bring out a mourning procession from Institution of Engineers to Bangabandhu Bhaban at 3pm on Monday.