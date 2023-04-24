Quader satisfied with 'hassle-free' Eid commute, urges discipline

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has expressed satisfaction over the state of Eid commute this year, saying that it was overall pleasant.

He made the remark while exchanging Eid greetings with officials of the ministry on Monday afternoon, the first workday after Eid, at the ministry's meeting room in the Secretariat.

Responding to questions from journalists, the minister highlighted that Eid journey this year was hassle-free, and holiday-makers experienced a more comfortable journey compared to previous years.

The prime minister is also pleased with the smooth journey, he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, acknowledged concerns about motorbikes on the Padma Bridge, but he noted that young people displayed exceptional discipline, moving in an orderly manner across the bridge.

Similarly, there were apprehensions about the BRT project on the Gazipur route, but people have been able to travel without any hindrance, he said.

As people begin their return journey, the minister emphasized the need for strict discipline to ensure safe travel, as road accidents typically increase after Eid.

Quader commended the officials for their dedication and the combined efforts of all in making the journey smooth and comfortable for everyone.

He also reminded everyone that evading work is equivalent to deceiving the country, particularly during these challenging times amid the global crisis.